15 English Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

If you head out to a British pub on a Sunday, one thing is almost certain: There will be a selection of roast dinners on the menu. Think crispy roasted potatoes, piles of vegetables (usually broccoli, carrots, and parsnips), lashings of rich gravy, a generous portion of bread-based stuffing, Yorkshire pudding, and, then the main event: thick slices of beef, chicken, lamb, pork, or nut roast. Often, it's offered up carvery-style, which is basically just a large self-serve buffet of all the roast dinner staples. If you like comforting, cozy, hearty dishes that feel like a hug on a plate, the Sunday roast is for you.

Roast dinners don't have to be eaten in a pub. They're easily whipped up from home, too. In fact, families all over England and the rest of the U.K. often opt to cook them from home every Sunday, and it's been that way for decades. In the 19th century, amid the Industrial Revolution, Sunday was an important day of rest and recuperation. After working all week, people would go to church while meat and vegetables roasted in the oven, ready for their return.

But while roast dinners might have become widespread during the 1800s, their roots were actually planted much earlier. Records suggest that the English Tudor monarch King Henry VII always dined on roasted meat on Sundays, for example.