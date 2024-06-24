Winston Churchill's Favorite English Dish Is A True Classic

Winston Churchill is remembered for deftly guiding England through World War II. The mere mention of his name conjures up images of the man standing with a glass of scotch in one hand, a lit cigar in the other, and a homburg hat firmly planted upon his head as he opines upon the sacrifices needed to defeat the Germans. Churchill embodies everything English, for both good and ill, so it's no surprise that one of his favorite foods is British to its core. The former Prime Minister was known for having an insatiable love for eating and drinking. His taste ranged from the finer things (lobster and stilton cheese) to the mundane (he preferred consommé soups), but it was British fare like roast beef and Yorkshire pudding that he requested most often.

If you're not well versed in British cuisine, you may have raised your eyebrows at the idea of roast beef and pudding. In the United States pudding refers to a specific type of dessert (known as "custard" across the pond), but in England, it loosely refers to a dish prepared by being steamed or boiled in a substance. A pudding can be sweet (figgy pudding) or savory (black pudding). Yorkshire pudding is traditionally made by placing a pan underneath the beef as it roasts, mixing the fat and drippings with eggs, flour, and milk (or water), then baking it. The pudding most closely resembles a popover and is served alongside the roast beef.