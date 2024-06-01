The Fascinating Connection Between Winston Churchill And Pol Roger Champagne

Every year, Odette Pol Roger would send Winston Churchill a case of vintage Champagne for his birthday. In a way of saying thank you and marking his devotion to the brand, Churchill named one of his racehorses for Pol Roger. Then, when the former prime minister died in 1965, Pol Roger bordered the labels of its bottles that would be sold in the United Kingdom in black as a sign of mourning. Nineteen years later in 1984, Pol Roger showed that it had not forgotten about its admirable and influential friend and fan.

The brand released the Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill, which was a 10-year-old vintage Champagne from 1975. It was a celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Churchill's passing. The Champagne named for Winston Churchill is one of the most prestigious of all of Pol Roger's already prestigious wines. It is essentially a Grand Cru Pinot Noir, though much more information about how it's made is hard to come by as the house protects its trade secrets.

In order to maintain the quality of the sparkling wine, Pol Roger manufactures the vintage in relatively small batches, and the resulting rarity makes Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill all the more special. Pol Roger says that the wine is made intentionally to feature the characteristics that the prime minister appreciated in Champagne: robustness, structure, and maturity. Vintages are still released, a treat for the collector and Champagne enthusiast that makes it possible to raise a glass to Winston Churchill with the drink he loved best.