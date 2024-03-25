Winston Churchill Made A Painting In Honor Of His Favorite Whiskey, Johnnie Walker

While Winston Churchill may not be known for his paintings, the leader was an accomplished artist and some of his pieces have sold for millions of dollars. One of his oil paintings, "Jug with Bottles," depicts a recognizable bottle of Johnnie Walker Black alongside a bottle of brandy, empty snifter glasses, and a glass jug. It has been said that Churchill drank these concoctions with soda water to get his day started. If Churchill used the bottles to wake up, he used painting as a meditative wind-down. "He did it all his life, even in his darkest hour he was still painting if he could," Simon Hucker, co-head of modern and post-war British art at Sotheby's, told Agence France-Presse.

Rumors have circulated that Churchill was a lover of brandies and cognacs, and Churchill grew especially fond of Ararat, an Armenian brandy, he sampled at the 1945 Yalta Conference. For Churchill to prefer Johnnie Walker Black, however, comes as no surprise, as a smooth dram of the golden liquid offers aromatic notes of peppery smoke before a sweet vanilla and toffee palate hits your mouth and a finish of fruity, smoky peat settles on the tongue. One sip of Johnnie Walker Black is made up of a blend of some of the more unique Scottish whiskies, and connoisseurs have come to appreciate the bold flavor packed in an affordable label.