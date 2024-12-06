The Historical Reason Yorkshire Puddings Are Served With Sunday Roasts

As we gear up for "spending an inordinate amount of time with friends and family" season, we've been looking at dishes that are both delicious and easy to share with big groups. One such dish — Yorkshire pudding — came across our desk as the perfect, festive table topper with an interesting history to boot. Traditionally served before Sunday roasts, there's a sneaky practical reason these billowy baked Yorkies were so popular.

Advertisement

The exact origin of Yorkshire puddings is a bit murky — well, aside from the fact that they were initially popularized in Yorkshire, England. But the first recorded recipe of the dish dates back to the 1700s. Today, the light and airy puddings are a staple in many Christmas dinners, but according to British baking lore, Yorkshire puddings were traditionally served as an appetizer. Hosts liked to serve Yorkshire puddings before the meal because the savory, breaded dish would fill up their guests' stomachs, which meant everyone would end up eating less of the more expensive, meat-based main meal. With all the pressures that come along with modern-day hosting responsibilities, 18th-century Brits were onto something: Hosting hacks.

Advertisement