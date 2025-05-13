Our Midori Sour Recipe Is Best Served By The Pool

The Midori sour stands with other cocktails like the Japanese slipper, the Tokyo tea, and the tipsy mermaid, which are instantly recognizable for their bright, almost neon green color. The color comes from Midori, a Japanese melon-flavored liqueur made by infusing melons into neutral grain alcohol and then mixing in brandy, sugar, and green food coloring. The Midori sour entered the 1970s New York City disco scene and remained popular during the '80s and '90s until sweet cocktails fell out of favor.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a less-sweet recipe for a Midori sour that comes together in just two minutes. This cocktail has only five ingredients — Midori, vodka, lemon juice, lime juice, and club soda. The sour citrus juice is the perfect balance for the sweet and syrupy Midori, tempering it down to a pleasurable sweetness, and the club soda topping adds fizz and lengthens the drink. It's easy to make at home because it doesn't require a special cocktail shaker or strainer. You just pour the ingredients into a glass filled with ice and stir.

The presentation is bright and fun as well. Served in a tall Collins glass and garnished with a lemon wheel, this vibrant green drink is a head-turner. Because of the simple assembly, you can make a pitcher for a crowd by mixing the Midori, vodka, and citrus juices and keeping everything chilled until ready to serve. Then pour the mixture into individual glasses over ice, top with club soda, and enjoy.