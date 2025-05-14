15 Restaurant-Brand Frozen Foods To Avoid At All Costs

No matter how much you might love those nights when you can spend some time in the kitchen whipping up a meal from scratch, keeping some frozen meals and appetizers on hand is always a great idea. You never know when things are going to get so busy that even the easiest, 30-minute-or-less pasta dinner just isn't going to happen, and there are great options out there for tasty frozen meals.

However, there are just as many awful options. That's doubly frustrating when it's a frozen dinner you may have picked up because it's a restaurant-branded meal associated with one of your favorite places to go for a night out.

But don't worry, we've got you covered. We've tried countless frozen entrees and appetizers in order to come up with our recommendations, but you don't need to take only our word for it. We've also headed out to social media sites to see if other customers have had such poor experiences with some of our least favorite frozen food items. In many cases, they have. So, with that in mind, let's talk about what you can safely reach past the next time you're tempted to bring a bit of your favorite restaurant home.