10 Things To Know Before Eating At A Japanese Steakhouse For The First Time

When the first Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, Benihana, opened in the United States in 1964, it kicked off a revolution. Located on West 56th Street in New York City, Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki brought in expertly trained chefs to perform intricate knife skills while simultaneously cooking delicious food in front of customers sitting around the steel grill. Over 70 locations and millions of meals later, Aoki would be proud of the legacy he has left behind as the Japanese steakhouse has become a go-to destination for those who want to get a top-notch meal combined with a little theatricality.

In addition to this style of dinner-and-a-show, there's more to know and appreciate about the Japanese steakhouse. From the highest quality of beef — like Japanese Wagyu, perhaps you've heard of it — to sushi, wine, and the possibility of getting to cook meat at your own table grill, eating at a Japanese steakhouse is about more than a meal. It's an experience. Luckily, you don't have to be an expert on Japanese cuisine to eat here. There's room for everyone around the steel grill.

To help guide you on what to expect before eating at a Japanese steakhouse, we took a deep dive into Japanese steakhouse menus from Las Vegas to Singapore, and spoke with Marc Sherry, owner of Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City, and Masaharu Morimoto, a Japanese chef and restaurateur best known for his title as Iron Chef. If you're lucky enough to be eating at a Japanese steakhouse for the first time, here's what you can expect.