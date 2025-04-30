All You Need Is A Box Of Pasta And 3 Ingredients For These Easy Weeknight Dinners

It's a weeknight. You've had a long day, a treacherous commute home, and you're starving. You could use a comforting, home-cooked meal, but don't have the bandwidth, nor the ingredients, to make a gourmet dish from scratch. Who said being a grown-up was fun? Don't fret, all you need is a box of pasta and three ingredients for these easy dinners. These aren't your average desperation meals, equipped with cut-up hot dogs or a plastic jar of Prego. Instead, these dishes are made with top-tier ingredients so the flavor is outstanding, yet the prep is quick and simple. Heck, you could throw these together for a last-minute date night, an impromptu birthday dinner, or a treat-yourself night.

When using only a few ingredients, they must be of high quality. Their flavors are going to shine through individually, so you can't rely on subpar ingredients getting lost in the sauce. Fresh extra-virgin olive oil, quality imported cheeses, and fresh produce all make a huge difference, but you're also welcome to work with what you've got on hand and whatever is in your budget. As a chef and recipe designer, I love working with farmers market fresh foods, but as a working adult on a budget, sometimes frozen is what's doable. Create a balance of the three ingredients that feels right, especially when it comes to fats like butter and olive oil; don't hold back. And remember, you should be salting your pasta water, more than you think, but feel free to add a pinch after your meal is plated, or to your toppings as they cook.