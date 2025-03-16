Breakfast Vs Italian Sausage: What's The Difference?

From protein-forward breakfast recipes to start your day to hearty, well-rounded dinner recipes to end it, old reliable sausage gets the job done. Today, we're exploring the sausages at both ends of the daily spectrum — breakfast sausage versus Italian sausage — which share a common base of pork but couldn't be more different.

Exact ratios can vary by brand and will often be indicated on the packaging, but ground pork typically clocks in around 74% fat and 26% lean. The result is the rich, melt-in-your-mouth texture and high-moisture succulence that foodies know and expect from their favorite sausages. The chief differences between these specific types of sausage are their flavor and size.

Mild, accessible breakfast sausage is seasoned with sage and nutmeg. Additional flavors like maple or apple are also super common, creating a layered sweet-smoky taste. More distinctive is the profile of Italian sausage, seasoned with snappy anise and licorice-forward fennel. There are also hot and sweet versions of Italian sausage, whereas breakfast sausage always leans mild.

Breakfast sausage comes in 3-inch links or thin patties – half the size of Italian sausage, which can come in 6-inch brat-like links, ground, or wrapped into long, thick coils, but never as patties. Breakfast sausage links are typically thinner in circumference compared to robust Italian sausage as well. Subsequently, foodies might eat three or four breakfast sausage links per serving, but one Italian sausage is likely enough. This also means that Italian sausage takes longer to cook than breakfast sausage.