The Spicy Protein That Will Seriously Upgrade Canned Tomato Soup

Busy foodies know the scene well: It's a weeknight after work, and you glance at the clock only to balk "dinnertime already?" When moments like these strike, there isn't always enough time to make it to the grocery store, or enough room in the budget to order in. In times like these, the modern foodie is left with no other choice but to raid their own kitchen — and with this canned tomato soup hack, that doesn't have to be a bad thing.

In this warming upgrade, pantry staple meets freezer staple for a weeknight meal that's as nourishing as it is quick. Just add spicy Italian sausage to your canned tomato soup for dimensional flavor and protein-forward heartiness. Bold, hot Italian sausage is high-fat ground pork packed with fennel and crushed red pepper flakes. When all that rich complexity meets your comforting, acidic tomato soup, the result is cohesive savory flavor and slight spicy heat. (Imagine Organic Is our favorite brand of store-bought tomato soup, for the record.)

For this tip, ground sausage or sausage links sliced into coins will work. Whatever mouthfeel you prefer. At a Target in New York, the hot Italian pork sausage links by Premio Foods run for $5.19 per pound, while the hot ground Italian sausage by store brand Good & Gather costs $4.49 per pound. So, whichever form you choose, it'll be roughly the same price (hooray for options!).

