14 Store-Bought Tomato Soups, Ranked

Tomato soup is the warm, vibrant red household staple that has comforted us for generations. Whether served piping hot on wintry evenings or as a classic lunch paired with a grilled cheese sandwich, we turn to it repeatedly when we want a classic, tasty meal. It would be nice to make homemade tomato soup whenever we crave it, like a bowl of roasted tomato soup or creamy tomato tortellini soup. But, it's not always possible or convenient to whip these recipes up from scratch.

Luckily, there's no shortage of store-bought tomato soups we can bring home for an easy meal in. Supermarkets have wide selections from different brands, including plain, creamy, herby, cheesy, low-sodium, canned, boxed, refrigerated, and microwavable versions. The choice might seem overwhelming, and tasting them all can be time-consuming and expensive. We did the hard work for you by choosing a varied selection of commonly available tomato soups and personally blind taste-testing each. We considered the flavor first, as well as other factors like texture, complexity, ingredients, nutrition, and special categories like plant-based or organic. Read on to discover which soup you should add to your cart.