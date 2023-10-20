The Reason Fresh Tortellini Works Better Than Frozen In Soup

A tortellini soup is a satisfying meal on a cold autumn's day. But if you are making a soup from scratch that contains these stuffed noodles, fresh tortellini has its advantages over frozen. Fresh or frozen, your ingredient choice can impact the pasta's texture and your overall eating experience. That's why whether you are making a chicken and tortellini vegetable soup or a creamy tomato tortellini soup, using the fresh version of this pasta is the best option for a couple of reasons.

First, fresh tortellini is going to help you get your soup from stove to table a little quicker since your pasta is already soft and pliable and only needs to cook rather than thaw in your broth, which is what happens when you use frozen. But that's not the only consideration that should have you reaching for a fresh, ready-made tortellini. It is also going to produce a larger, more tender-to-the-bite pillow of pasta than the frozen version will. In fact, you may discover that frozen tortellini can be slightly tough when you cook it.