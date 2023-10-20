The Reason Fresh Tortellini Works Better Than Frozen In Soup
A tortellini soup is a satisfying meal on a cold autumn's day. But if you are making a soup from scratch that contains these stuffed noodles, fresh tortellini has its advantages over frozen. Fresh or frozen, your ingredient choice can impact the pasta's texture and your overall eating experience. That's why whether you are making a chicken and tortellini vegetable soup or a creamy tomato tortellini soup, using the fresh version of this pasta is the best option for a couple of reasons.
First, fresh tortellini is going to help you get your soup from stove to table a little quicker since your pasta is already soft and pliable and only needs to cook rather than thaw in your broth, which is what happens when you use frozen. But that's not the only consideration that should have you reaching for a fresh, ready-made tortellini. It is also going to produce a larger, more tender-to-the-bite pillow of pasta than the frozen version will. In fact, you may discover that frozen tortellini can be slightly tough when you cook it.
Frozen will work
On the flip side, if frozen tortellini is all you have on hand to make your soup, don't worry. It might not be the same as fresh, but it will still work. Frozen tortellini is first going to thaw in your broth as it cooks. This means as it warms, there will be some added moisture to your soup. It may or may not have a slight effect on the taste of your broth, so make certain to taste as you go so you can properly counter with just the right seasoning. It will also take longer for your tortellini to cook, so plan accordingly.
If you only have dry tortellini in your pantry, you must cook this pasta before you add it to your soup. If you do not, it will all act like a sponge and absorb all the broth, leaving you with something that looks more like a goulash than a soup. But regardless of the type of pasta you use, a homemade tortellini soup can serve as a good leftover meal for between three to four days in the fridge.