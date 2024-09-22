Everything You Need To Know About Fennel

All parts of the fennel plant can be eaten raw. Because it's rather fibrous, it's typically served thinly shaved. Cooking it can also break down those fibers, and there are endless delicious ways to use the fennel bulb in your cooking and recipes using fennel. Consider combining fennel with other light and subtly sweet flavors, like lemon. Other Mediterranean flavors such as olive, herbs, and potatoes play on the subtlety of the vegetable and help to enhance but not overpower its flavor.

Fennel is unique in the sense that it can pair beautifully with a white flakey fish but also with gamey lamb or quail. It's versatile and plays nicely with both powerful and mellow flavors. Cook in a sheet pan recipe with umami-rich cherry tomatoes and roasted garlic, or simmer it with white wine and lemons. It is rather sweet, so try pairing fennel with black pepper or other mild spicey flavors.

To get the most sweet notes out of your fennel root, start by searing it in a sauce pan in a little bit of hot oil, then transfer it to your recipe and continue the cooking process, whether it be in the oven or on the stovetop. Fennel can also be grilled over an open flame or even boiled. Just keep in mind that like with meat, that pre-cooking sear can make all the difference to texture and flavor. This is why braised fennel is so incredible and makes for a unique side dish or even main course.

Fennel root is a wonderful addition to homemade umami vegetable stock. Simply add a few large chunks along with your other vegetables, and remove them after the stock has simmered for quite a while. Homemade vegetable stock can be made with scraps, so any leftovers you have of the fennel, whether it's the fronds, the stalks, or the bulb, toss it in for a sweeter, more rounded broth.

The vegetable is rather large, so be sure you're cutting fennel the right way, because contrary to popular belief, how you cut your vegetables can affect the flavor. For safe-cutting practices, use a sharp knife and cut the fennel in half. Place the cut side down and dice it like you would an onion, or create thin slices. This way, you can ground the vegetable to the board, and you don't have to worry about movement or slipping. Use the fronds as garnish, or even make pesto with them. They are delicate enough to chop up and enjoy in a salad and are beautiful when floated atop a chilled soup. You can even mix them with cream cheese, sour cream, or other creamy and refreshing dips.