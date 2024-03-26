15 Creative Ways To Use Fruits And Vegetables To Upgrade Your Springtime Meals

Although deep down, we know the most important culinary element is flavor, who can resist an aesthetically pleasing, Instagram-worthy dish? That drizzle of olive oil can add a subtle splash of color to a white plate. Freshly cracked black pepper can add texture. And, of course, a sprig of herbs can make any dish look fresh. A well-plated meal will have your mouth watering before the food even touches your lips. Spring is a great time to take advantage of colorful produce to enhance the aesthetics of your dish. Here's how you can get creative and use fruits and vegetables to upgrade your spring meals.

Start by going over some basic meal-plating tips. This will give you an understanding of where exactly to smear that sauce or how to top meals with delicate chives. Garnishing should make for a simple, beautiful plate presentation without leaving a dish cluttered or overpowering the main element. This is why colorful fruits and vegetables, when added properly, can add a splash of artistic beauty and sprinkle in some whimsy. Grab your gardening gloves, or hit the local farm stand or co-op, and let's get started.