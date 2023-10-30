The Garnishing Tip For Simple Yet Beautiful Plate Presentations

Considering how color or texture will add to the overall visual appeal and what flavors will complement the food. Gone are the days when a sprig of parsley was randomly added to every dinner plate for decoration without thought of the purpose it served. The modern garnish enhances not only the appearance of the plate but brings out the flavors of the food. It shouldn't be an afterthought, but a carefully considered component of the entire meal. If in doubt as to whether the garnish belongs on the plate, ask yourself whether you'd want to consume that garnish in the same bite as the meal it accompanies.

Simplicity is modern. Don't overdo it in the effort to make a splash. And if you think your dinner plate is already full, go easy; a drizzle of sauce or flavor-infused oil may be all you need. Never clutter up the plate just for the sake of a garnish.

Size is important. Choose a garnish proportionate to the food it enhances. A large platter calls for an extravagant garnish, while a small plate benefits from a delicate enhancement.