Give Basic Pasta A Bougie Makeover With One Garnish

Many people appreciate pasta in its simplest form, with perfectly tender noodles and a rich, flavorful sauce. To upgrade the many types of the dish, there are many garnishes to finish off pasta for a pop of color, varying texture, or more flavor. It's easy to keep it simple with crushed red pepper or freshly grated parmesan, but there's another ingredient that will give your pasta an elevated take. No, it's not lemon zest or shaved truffle, but rather crispy prosciutto.

There are many reasons why you should turn pasta night bougie with a garnish of crispy prosciutto. Prosciutto offers a delicate meaty flavor with saltiness to give more flavor to the top of each bite of pasta. It might even be slightly sweet or earthy depending on what the pig was fed. This works especially well for pasta dishes that don't already have meat in the sauce. If you have a dinner party with those who avoid meat and those who don't, it's an easy garnish to appease the carnivores at the table. And when you turn prosciutto crispy, it'll add crunch to contrast with the tender pasta and creamy sauce underneath. For aesthetics, the bright red or pink prosciutto will add a pop of color to flat-looking pasta dishes.

