Earthy Morel Mushroom Cream Sauce Pasta Recipe

Morel mushrooms sit well within the category of luxury ingredients, making them much more of an investment than other mushrooms. So before you begin working with them, it's good to know your options and what will work best for you and your budget. Fresh morel mushrooms are the hardest to find, and also the most expensive to buy. However, if you find yourself lucky enough to get your hands on some fresh ones, they will need to be carefully cleaned — their spongy, honeycomb texture is perfect for trapping dirt — and then they can be added to this recipe alongside the crushed garlic. Simply saute the morels for a few minutes before adding the liquids, as the recipe directs.

This recipe uses frozen morels, which are a little easier to get your hands on and ideal to keep in the freezer for special occasions. The one thing to remember with frozen morels is that they should be cooked from frozen. They are still packed full of flavor, but the freezing process does impact the structure of the mushrooms, making them a little less robust. Finally, dried morels are probably the easiest version to get your hands on, and will likely be stocked in larger supermarkets in your area. These will need to be soaked before they are cooked, but this process will give you delicious, morel-flavored stock to use in place of the mushroom stock in this recipe. Just make sure to remove any grit from the liquid before adding it to the sauce.