11 Fresh Garnishes You Should Be Adding To Pasta

Pasta is a brilliant option for a midweek meal as it's easy to prepare, loved by the whole family, and endlessly customizable to keep fussy eaters happy. It's easy, though, to get into a bit of a rut with something as simple as pasta, and find yourself serving exactly the same bowl of food every time. While creating a new sauce is an option, it takes time to perfect, which is something that most of us don't have during a busy weekday.

An easy way to refresh your pasta dishes with virtually no effort is to add different garnish each time. Whether it's a scattering of fresh herbs for flavor and color, or toasted breadcrumbs as a textural component, each topping will alter the dish in its own way, and bring a new twist to an otherwise familiar meal.

To help you decide what to place atop your pasta dish, I asked Italian food blogger Meghan Birnbaum to share her favorite garnishes. From lemon zest to crispy capers, she explains why certain ingredients will work well on your pasta dishes, so that you can level up your midweek meals as soon as possible. So, let's explore the 11 fresh garnishes that your pasta dishes are crying out for.

