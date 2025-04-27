The One Trader Joe's Sausage You'll Want To Buy Over And Over Again

Trader Joe's has no shortage of fan-favorites and popular items that sell out. Despite its notoriously tricky parking lots and the fact that it doesn't put its products on sale, customers flock to Trader Joe's stores day in and day out for fair pricing and fanciful, creative eats. From the best snacks to pop in your air fryer to a selection of seafood, Trader Joe's is an affordable grocery store that houses almost anything you could need in a one-stop shop for home-cooked and easy meals. While it has a plethora of frozen and pre-cooked options, there are also plenty of great choices for raw proteins. We ranked Trader Joe's sausages from worst to best, and the hot Italian sausage made with pork was a clear winner.

We were a big fan of the texture of the sausage. The casing had the perfect snap and the sausage was moist and juicy from the first bite. This hot Italian sausage is also packed with flavor and has a punch that you'll notice, without being overwhelming (but just enough to keep you coming back for more).