Trader Joe's Sausages, Ranked Worst To Best

Despite being a massively popular grocery chain, Trader Joe's doesn't have many name-brand products — but that doesn't mean TJ's is lacking in options. When it comes to the sausage section, for example, you have a ton of varieties to choose from, whether you prefer pork- or chicken-based links. But when you're faced with so many choices, it can be hard to pick just one. And without trying all the sausage types available, how do you really know you're getting the right product?

That's why I've taste-tasted 11 of Trader Joe's sausage selections to give you a better idea of what each product offers. These sausages have been ranked, starting with the type I liked the least, and working my way to the very best. I chose a wide variety of Trader Joe's sausages, attempting to source a representative sample of the flavors available, and I ranked them according to both taste and texture, prioritizing that signature "snap" that good links are known for. Each sausage was cooked in an air fryer before I tried them fresh and hot, without a bun or condiments to interfere with the flavor. This is how the different varieties ranked.