12 Absolute Best Tips For Grilling Italian Sausage

Sausage is about as simple of a meat as you can get. Other items that you grill, like hot dogs and hamburgers, can be smothered with toppings to hide a low-quality base lurking underneath. But sausage? Well, there's no disguising low-quality meat. The sausage needs to be both fresh and juicy to be really worth eating.

You're going to want to opt for the highest quality Italian sausage that you can find. Brad Wise, a San Diego chef, recommends shopping at a local butcher rather than going to a grocery store. "They will know where the hog was sourced from, how it was raised, and how it was harvested," he says. Wise goes on to explain that most butcher stores make their own sausage in-house, which means that it may use "trimmings from the pork steaks (which is a great way to reduce waste), natural casings, and better ingredients like freshly-milled spices and organic herbs."

Chef David "Fig" Figueroa has an even more specific suggestion. "Head to an authentic Italian meat market where they make it fresh on-site," he says. "That's your golden ticket to top-notch flavor. Fresh ground is the best."