Top Chef Winner Charbel Hayek's Best Tips For Grilling Lamb Skewers

Whipping up a marinade is a great first step to imbuing your kebabs with a ton of flavor. But Charbel Hayek recommends keeping this rather simple and straight to the point. His go-to lamb kebab marinade is made with a mixture of yogurt, lemon and orange juice, sherry vinegar, kebab spice mix, oil, and salt, which he lets sit with the meat for about two hours before it's time to start grilling.

The key to building an effective marinade is to have a balance of acidic ingredients, as well as seasonings. In order to pair a marinade with a cut of meat, you'll need to consider how tender it is, as well as how much fat it has. The acidic elements in the marinade, which in Hayek's case includes the yogurt, citrus juice, and vinegar, will complement any sort of residual fat on the meat and add to the flavor.

The salt is also an important component to the marinade because it permeates into the muscle tissue and helps soften it. As for the kebab spice mix, expect to see warming spices like cumin, cinnamon, garlic powder, and coriander pop up. It's important that you read the label on your spice mix to see if it already contains salt before you go at it with your salt grinder. Adding too much salt can have negative complications on your meat's texture — and also make it far too salty to enjoy.