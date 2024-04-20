A Chef Explains How To Pair A Marinade With The Right Cut Of Meat

To understand why you need to be careful with lean meat, first know what's actually going on. Lots of people think the acid in their marinade is tenderizing the meat, which would be beneficial for lean cuts, but that's not accurate. While marinades can tenderize, that comes from the salt in the recipe penetrating into the meat. The acid is there for flavor; it balances the richness of the fat, but only affects the surface. Milder, less acidic marinades will still tenderize, as long as they contain salt, while more acidic marinades will end up eating away at the surface, leaving you with a mealy texture.

In regard to taste, with fattier cuts you have to compensate for the rich flavor they're going to add. It's good to have acid present to cut through the fat, but you'll want to pull back on ingredients that could distract from the meat's fatty flavor. On the other hand, leaner cuts don't do well with punchy acid, so more complex seasoning mixtures compensate for the lack of flavor from the meat itself. In a case where your marinade needs a hint of citrus flavor in it (which would be acidic), but it's going on a lean cut like tenderloin, chef Jenn Segal recommends simply going with zest instead of juice. Ultimately, a marinade should turn your meat into the best version of itself by filling in what's missing, not doubling down on what's already there.