14 Store-Bought Marinade Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

What's the easiest way to spice up a mundane dish? A great marinade! Simply add it to meats or meat substitutes along with veggies, then sauté or grill for an easy dinner everyone enjoys. Your toughest task will be choosing the best marinade for your recipe. Although both are seasoning options, marinades are not like dry rubs. Rubs are a dry mix of spices, while marinades contain liquids. This allows the seasonings to soak and soften your meats and veggies, as well as give them flavor.

But not all marinades are equal. Some are best suited to enhance the essence of foods and bring out the full flavor of meats like chicken or pork. Others add new flavors to the dish and give it a specific regional profile, like mojo or teriyaki marinades. The key to getting the perfect flavorful soak is not only to be mindful of your timing but also to start with the best marinade possible. We tested several different brands to help you select the perfect one for your meal. Then, we ranked them from worst to best according to flavor, versatility, pricing, and nutritional content.