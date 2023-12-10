What You Should Know About The 3 Common Types Of Sausage Casings

Sausage casings are used to hold the sausage mixture in place and give it its signature shape. Some people opt to remove sausage casings, while others leave them on; whatever you do with your sausage casings is up to you. Not all sausage casings are made the same though, and different casings may give you different results based on what you're trying to accomplish. There are three main types of sausage casings you'll typically find: natural, synthetic, and plant-based.

Each of these casings has its time and place to be used, and for the most part, accomplish the same things. However they also each have their distinct qualities, and knowing these qualities allows you to better cook with whatever type of sausage you'd like to use. Historically the most popular casings for sausages have been natural, these are typically from the intestines of animals. But more and more synthetic and plant-based casings are being created, which mimic natural casings but use other man-made or natural substitutions in place of the intestine.