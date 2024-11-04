You'll Never See These 6 Ingredients On Trader Joe's Shelves
In a country where over 50% of the foods we eat are ultra-processed, it can be increasingly difficult to feel in control of what you're putting in your body. While Whole Foods may be the grocery store that comes to mind first when you think of prohibiting many food additives, Trader Joe's is also proud of what it doesn't allow on its shelves. On its website, TJ's states "if it is tough to get out of the mouth, don't put it in the mouth," which is a refreshing take in a world filled with perplexing ingredient lists that are hard to pronounce.
In fact, the reason Trader Joe's doesn't have many name brand products is because lots of those items are full of such off-limits artificial ingredients. By producing its own private label offerings, Trader Joe's is able to control exactly what does and does not get used in its products. From the absolute best TJ's snacks to pop in your air fryer to expert-approved Trader Joe's wines to pair with a charcuterie board, the amount of wonderful items to be found at TJ's is endless and ever-changing. What you will not find, however, are any of these six ingredients: artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, MSG, food coloring, genetically modified ingredients, or partially hydrogenated oils (including artificial trans-fats).
Trader Joe's takes customer feedback and regulations seriously
Rather than using artificial flavors, Trader Joe's only allows FDA-approved natural flavors, such as essential oils and oleoresins, on its shelves. TJ's products also contain no artificial preservatives to extend their shelf lives. In fact, there are only two artificial chemicals that you'll find in Trader Joe's food, both of which are necessary to preserve the shelf life and stability of dried fruit. However, the chain does offer options without those chemicals as well.
Although there are misconceptions about MSG, Trader Joe's has opted to exclude the often-stigmatized ingredient that gives food an extra boost of umami. While the equally controversial artificial food coloring can be found in enormous amounts of modern food, TJ's uses food coloring "derived only from naturally available products like plants," according to its website. In addition, there are no GMOs in Trader Joe's products because the company listens to its customers, who would rather avoid consuming products that contain genetically modified ingredients.
Finally, the grocer does not stock any products containing partially hydrogenated oils or artificial trans-fats. Considering that the FDA determined in 2015 that partially hydrogenated oils do not meet the standards to be generally recognized as safe, Trader Joe's is keeping in line with modern regulations and consumer sentiments. Given the stellar products, approachable prices, and quality standards of the chain's products, we firmly believe that Trader Joe's should open stores in more communities.