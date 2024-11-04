You'll Never See These 6 Ingredients On Trader Joe's Shelves

In a country where over 50% of the foods we eat are ultra-processed, it can be increasingly difficult to feel in control of what you're putting in your body. While Whole Foods may be the grocery store that comes to mind first when you think of prohibiting many food additives, Trader Joe's is also proud of what it doesn't allow on its shelves. On its website, TJ's states "if it is tough to get out of the mouth, don't put it in the mouth," which is a refreshing take in a world filled with perplexing ingredient lists that are hard to pronounce.

In fact, the reason Trader Joe's doesn't have many name brand products is because lots of those items are full of such off-limits artificial ingredients. By producing its own private label offerings, Trader Joe's is able to control exactly what does and does not get used in its products. From the absolute best TJ's snacks to pop in your air fryer to expert-approved Trader Joe's wines to pair with a charcuterie board, the amount of wonderful items to be found at TJ's is endless and ever-changing. What you will not find, however, are any of these six ingredients: artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, MSG, food coloring, genetically modified ingredients, or partially hydrogenated oils (including artificial trans-fats).

