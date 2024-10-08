The Only 2 Artificial Chemicals You'll Find In Trader Joe's Food
Trader Joe's commitment to quality is no secret. It's a cornerstone of the grocery chain's ethos, and it's part of the reason shoppers are begging to get new Trader Joe's locations built in their neighborhoods. Affordable, delicious food that's rigorously reviewed and meticulously vetted? It's hard not to love it.
Part of that passion for only offering great food at a great price is visible in the ingredients you will (and won't) find in each item. That means no GMOs in Trader Joe's products, no artificial flavors, and no chemical preservatives — minus two very small exceptions.
The company uses natural preservatives (think sugar, salt, and vinegar, to name a few) where they are needed, and only allows two chemical preservatives in some of their dried fruit products. According to Trader Joe's, "We use nominal amounts of sulfur dioxide, a naturally occurring gas that forms when the mineral sulfur is heated, to preserve the color, flavor and moisture of some of our dried fruit. Similarly, we use potassium sorbate, the potassium salt of sorbic acid, to enhance the moisture retention in prunes."
Living the preservative-free life? Don't worry, you can still pick up your Turkish apricots at your local Trader Joe's. The stores also carry preservative-free options so you can choose the fruit that's right for you.
Why do dried fruits need chemical preservatives?
Drying fruit is a great way to preserve it, so why do preservatives get added to something that's already preserved? It all comes down to appearance and shelf life.
Sulfur dioxide helps prevent oxidation — the process that turns fruits and vegetables brown. A dip in a salt water bath can prevent sliced apples from browning, but won't do much for dried apricots. By using sulfur dioxide, the fruits appear bright and peachy instead of brown. Both types of apricots are delicious, but the ones with sulfur dioxide may stay softer or last longer. Similarly, potassium sorbate helps prevent the growth of mold and bacteria and also slows changes in color and texture.
If you prefer to purchase preservative-free dried fruits, you may find that they're more brown or not quite so soft — but don't worry! Some time in the microwave in a bowl of water will help rehydrate the fruit so it's pleasantly chewy, whether you're snacking on trail mix or using dried fruit for baking.