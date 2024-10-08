The Only 2 Artificial Chemicals You'll Find In Trader Joe's Food

Trader Joe's commitment to quality is no secret. It's a cornerstone of the grocery chain's ethos, and it's part of the reason shoppers are begging to get new Trader Joe's locations built in their neighborhoods. Affordable, delicious food that's rigorously reviewed and meticulously vetted? It's hard not to love it.

Part of that passion for only offering great food at a great price is visible in the ingredients you will (and won't) find in each item. That means no GMOs in Trader Joe's products, no artificial flavors, and no chemical preservatives — minus two very small exceptions.

The company uses natural preservatives (think sugar, salt, and vinegar, to name a few) where they are needed, and only allows two chemical preservatives in some of their dried fruit products. According to Trader Joe's, "We use nominal amounts of sulfur dioxide, a naturally occurring gas that forms when the mineral sulfur is heated, to preserve the color, flavor and moisture of some of our dried fruit. Similarly, we use potassium sorbate, the potassium salt of sorbic acid, to enhance the moisture retention in prunes."

Living the preservative-free life? Don't worry, you can still pick up your Turkish apricots at your local Trader Joe's. The stores also carry preservative-free options so you can choose the fruit that's right for you.