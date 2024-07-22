The Storage Hack That Keeps Cut Apples From Browning
Gala, Honeycrisp, or Red Delicious — no matter how you slice it, it will brown. This occurs when the flesh of an apple is exposed to oxygen, triggering a chemical reaction that creates brown-colored melanins. This process can eventually result in a bad smell, taste, and texture, leaving your apple slices unappetizing. There are a few well-known ways to slow down this undesired development, like spicing up the apples with a sprinkling of cinnamon or squeezing on some lemon juice (you can even use lemonade as a sweet hack to keep apples looking fresh), but there is an even simpler way: a salt water bath.
Because sodium is a natural preservative that has been used for ages to prevent oxygen from reaching the surface of whatever food it's preserving, it works perfectly to help apple slices maintain their off-white color. The salt doesn't soak into the apple slices, so you won't get a salty bite when you're expecting one that's sweet or tart. It does stick to the surface, though, so a little saltiness will be apparent. However, don't knock it 'til you try it; salt can help heighten the flavor of fruit by creating an area of high-salt concentration on its surface, which draws up the water and flavor in the fruit to create a sweeter bite. You can even sprinkle apple slices with salt and pepper for a surprisingly flavorful snack.
How to preserve apples with salt water
To let your pre-sliced apples live a longer life, salt water is key. But, while a little salt can help enhance their flavor, going overboard will make them taste even worse than when they've oxidized for too long. Luckily, the recipe for success is simple: Combine 1 cup of cool water with ½ teaspoon of salt until it has dissolved, then let the apple slices soak in the mixture for 10 minutes. Drain the brine, put the apples in an airtight container, and store them in the fridge for up to a week. If you're someone who doesn't enjoy the hint of salt on the fruit, give the slices a quick rinse in cool water before you eat them.
If you've come to the end of the week and the apple slices are still sitting in your fridge, fear not. There are a few easy ways to jazz them up or incorporate them into another dish before they go bad, like using them for a sweet twist on nachos or making a spiced baked apple crumb. However, with the way these apple slices stay crisp and extra flavorful thanks to their salt water bath, there's no way there will be leftovers.