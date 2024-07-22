The Storage Hack That Keeps Cut Apples From Browning

Gala, Honeycrisp, or Red Delicious — no matter how you slice it, it will brown. This occurs when the flesh of an apple is exposed to oxygen, triggering a chemical reaction that creates brown-colored melanins. This process can eventually result in a bad smell, taste, and texture, leaving your apple slices unappetizing. There are a few well-known ways to slow down this undesired development, like spicing up the apples with a sprinkling of cinnamon or squeezing on some lemon juice (you can even use lemonade as a sweet hack to keep apples looking fresh), but there is an even simpler way: a salt water bath.

Because sodium is a natural preservative that has been used for ages to prevent oxygen from reaching the surface of whatever food it's preserving, it works perfectly to help apple slices maintain their off-white color. The salt doesn't soak into the apple slices, so you won't get a salty bite when you're expecting one that's sweet or tart. It does stick to the surface, though, so a little saltiness will be apparent. However, don't knock it 'til you try it; salt can help heighten the flavor of fruit by creating an area of high-salt concentration on its surface, which draws up the water and flavor in the fruit to create a sweeter bite. You can even sprinkle apple slices with salt and pepper for a surprisingly flavorful snack.