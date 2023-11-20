Give Your Nachos A Sweet Twist By Loading Up Apple Slices

We all love a good plate of nachos — they're crunchy, savory, often spicy, and always delicious. But if you're looking for a sweeter, healthier alternative to ground beef, cheese, and nachos, you may want to check out Tasting Table's recipe for apple nachos with date caramel, which was developed by Jessica Morone and is ready to be enjoyed in just 10 short minutes.

In this recipe, apple slices are topped with date caramel, dried cranberries, cacao nibs, and granola. Of course, as you may have noticed, this snack is quite a bit sweeter than a typical plate of nachos, so you'll have to be in the mood for a dessert-like treat. But the apple nachos will still provide that satisfying crunch that many of us seek out when making ourselves a plate of traditional nachos. Describing the recipe, Morrone says, "I would serve this as a snack when you are looking for something a bit healthier than maybe chips or candy, but still fun."

Plus, one of the best parts about this recipe is how customizable it is. If you want, you can keep the sliced apple base but scrap all of the toppings and pick out your own.