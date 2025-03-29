11 Rude Behaviors To Avoid At A Whiskey Tasting, According To An Expert

Whether you're a complete newcomer to the world of whiskey or a consummate connoisseur, there's nothing better than a whiskey tasting. These events are an incredible way to expand your palate, meet fellow whiskey lovers, and gain valuable insights from people who work in the industry. They can also be a great way to sample or source rare whiskeys that you might struggle to find online or in your local liquor store.

As a huge whiskey fan who's spent many years working in the bar industry, I've been fortunate enough to attend many tasting events. Whiskey tastings can come in many different forms, including organized whiskey meet-ups, brand-led events, and distillery tours. They can even be as simple as sitting down with some friends and cracking open a bottle that none of you have tried before. Tasting events sometimes have a reputation of being somewhat snooty affairs but I've rarely found that to be the case. They can be extremely fun and laid-back events; however, that doesn't mean there isn't a certain etiquette that should be followed. While some of these may seem obvious, I've seen just as many experienced tasters break the unwritten rules as I have complete novices. Probably more. Below, I'm going to share some behaviors to avoid if you don't want to risk upsetting the host or your companions. Some may be specific to a certain type of whiskey tasting but the majority apply to any kind of tasting event.