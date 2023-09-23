A Tasting Expert's Top Tip To Expand Your Palate

When we first learn about taste, we are taught to evaluate food through the big four: salty, sweet, sour, and bitter. As we mature, we discover more detailed descriptions for flavors, such as floral and umami. For some, expanding their tasting palate is a lifelong journey. Food journalist and Advanced Cicerone (which basically means beer-tasting expert) Mandy Naglich believes that everyone can improve their palate. In her new book "How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering and Savoring Life," Naglich takes readers on a reflective tasting journey to learn how to savor meals and receive new insights from what they are eating and drinking.

Naglich emphasizes tasting with focus. When people take a pause while eating and focus only on what is in their mouth and what flavors are coming through, they start to train their taste receptors to pick up on the different layers of flavor. Naglich recommends holding off conversation during eating and drinking until you've had your first bite or sip. This allows the taster to give full attention to the flavors with minimal distractions.

"Taking a moment to appreciate the flavor of an apple will make it easier to identify apple aroma in a wine or rum," Naglich says in her book. Becoming familiar with the flavors of different ingredients and dishes makes it easier to recall the knowledge later down the line as needed. She explains on her website that refining your palate can create stronger tasting experiences and even make you feel more intelligent.