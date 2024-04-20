An Expert Explains Why You Should Never Start Off A Tasting With Peated Whiskey

You're putting together a whiskey tasting for your friends and placing the glasses out on the table, excited to finally get to try a few bottles you've had your eye on for a while. But now that everything is set up, where do you begin? There aren't too many rules for whiskey tastings, but that doesn't mean it's entirely arbitrary, either. To help us understand some of the dos and don'ts of whiskey tasting, we reached out to Anna Axster and Wendelin von Schroder, co-founders of the new distillery Lodestar Whiskey.

One thing Axster and von Schroder were clear about was being mindful of progression. "Peated whiskey can pack a smoky punch," they told us. "And you wouldn't want to overwhelm your palate at the beginning of a tasting." Peated whiskey is most often associated with scotch (though not exclusively), especially scotch from the island of Islay where we find distilleries like Laphroaig, whose 10-year single malt scotch is a notorious peat monster. If you enjoy the gruff bite of peat, it's a fantastic example of what the category can accomplish – but it's not for everyone.

Even if everyone involved in the tasting likes peat, you still shouldn't start the tasting off with a peated whiskey because you're going to throw off the progression. If you come in strong with a peat powerhouse, everything that comes after is going to come across as tame. If you start with the more subtle whiskeys on your list and work your way up, every bottle gets to shine.