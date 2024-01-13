Swap Bourbon For Islay Scotch For A More Peated Old Fashioned

The old fashioned is known as one of the best and simplest cocktails to ever exist. It exemplifies the true craft of minimalist mixology. Because there are so few ingredients that go into the drink, each one must perform at its best. At its core, it's a glass of bourbon mixed with Angostura bitters and some sugar. Within these limited confines, bartenders the world over have concocted some very fine variations. Why don't we try one now?

Islay is a sea-strewn island west of Glasgow with a total population that could fit comfortably within a mid-sized music venue. Its foot traffic may be small but its reputation in the whiskey world looms large. Islay scotch is known for its peat-forward flavor, combining the rich amber notes of malted barley with the primal earthiness of smoked peat. For those who don't know, peat is the layer of organic material that sits at the top of marshes and bogs.

Like many things from the Gaelic countryside, Islay scotch has an air of mystery and ancient history. By subbing out the sweet corn of bourbon for a wizened old pinch of Islay, you can transport your old fashioned game to new heights. Go light on the bitters, as the scotch will bring plenty of complexity, but keep the sugar added constant. If the drink comes across as too bold, peel the skin off an orange and pinch it to release the oils in a citrus spray over the glass.