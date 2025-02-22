13 Tips For Building The Perfect Beer Flight

If you're eager to explore the fascinating world of draft beer – regardless of your level of experience — nothing is better than a beer flight. Sometimes called a tasting flight, a beer flight is essentially a selection of sample-sized beers that generally consists of four to six different options. Unlike a single pint, a beer flight lets drinkers experience a wider selection without settling on one option. It's an incredible learning tool for discovering more about different beer styles or experiencing the diversity that a single style can offer.

Over my many years in the hospitality and brewing industries, I've put together more beer flights than I can remember. While managing a craft beer bar (with 28 taps) for a large-scale independent brewery, I used flights to run beer schools, as well as highlight our outstanding and varied range. I curated flights for beer newbies and nerds alike, and learned the nuances of tailoring a selection for folks with less-developed palates alongside those with broader, more distinguished tastes.

Now, while I've written this guide from a professional perspective — as in, for a bartender preparing a beer flight for a customer — most of these principles apply even if you're creating a beer flight for friends at home. Without further ado, here are some professional tips I've picked up over the years for building the perfect beer flight.

