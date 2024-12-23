Smoked Beer Is A Real Thing You Can (And Should) Drink. Here's How To Start

Smoked beers are supposed to be the next big thing, but Geoff Bragg — a master beer judge certified by the BJCP (the Beer Judge Certification Program) — reminded us that they're not really all that new. "Historically, most darker beers before the advent of the drum roaster and indirect heating probably had some level of smoke in them," explained Bragg. "Drying grains with direct fire was used to create the darker color and roast character of darker beers before the early 1700s and naturally picked up smoky notes like hanging out at a campfire."

Over time, this live fire drying faded out as brewers moved towards cleaner and more efficient sources of heat, which is why the smokiness feels new. The only difference in the smoky beers of today is that the method is being used intentionally to impart a smoky flavor and that, these days, lighter colored beers — and yes, that includes your IPAs and lagers — can be smoky too. As Bragg told Tasting Table, "In order to create these beers, the malts used are dried using smoke. These grains imbue phenolic smoky notes when they are used in the mash."

You can most certainly smoke the water and the hops in beer, too, and you can bet there's a brewer out there already experimenting with it. Most breweries, however, will likely be importing their special, pre-smoked malts from elsewhere in the world. With them, they get creative, providing craft beer lovers everywhere with a smokier, craftier, drinking experience.

