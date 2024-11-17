12 Facts About Draft Beer You Wish You Knew Sooner

I'll be the first to admit that, on the surface, draft beer doesn't seem all that interesting. It's beer drawn directly from a keg, through a beer line, out of a tap, and into a glass. However, the truth is that draft beer is pretty fascinating.

My first exposure to the nitty gritty details of draft beer was over a decade ago when I was employed by the Dutch beer giant, Heineken. As a Brand Development Executive, I traveled the south of England, troubleshooting draft beer systems, monitoring beer quality, and convincing publicans to buy our brands. While the job wasn't particularly glamorous, I learned a huge amount about draft beer and was blown away by the science and stories behind the stuff. This knowledge served me extremely well when I realized I preferred working on the other side of the bar. I've probably spent more hours in beer cellars than some folks have spent in bars.

As it turns out, there's a huge benefit to knowing more about draft beer — you'll end up enjoying beer more than ever. If you run a bar or restaurant, draft beer knowledge will keep your beer tasting great and your customers happy, and it'll save you money in the long run. As a consumer, you'll gain the ability to know when to skip bad beer and how to identify the best brews. Plus, if you're anything like me, you might just enjoy pestering your mates down at the pub with nerdy beer facts.

