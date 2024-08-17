Egyptians Actually Used To Get Paid In Beer

It's not uncommon for us to think of a job as something we do for "beer money" in today's world — most likely, this would refer to a part-time gig a college student might do for extra going-out cash. But centuries ago, salaries that were literally beer weren't uncommon. In fact, we can thank beer for the wonder that is Egypt's pyramids, because the laborers that built them earned a liquid paycheck.

Paystubs etched into tablets from 5,000 years ago have been found by archaeologists in places like Mesopotamia — or present-day Iran — showing workers received daily rations of beer, and historians know this was the practice in ancient Egypt, as well. Pyramid builders got four to five liters per day. You might be wondering how Egyptians managed to construct such sturdy, beautiful works on four or five beers a day, but the fact is that ancient Egyptian beer wasn't much like what we'd consider popular beers today. It was more like a thick, sludgy gruel.Think of it this way: When the agricultural revolution happened about 12,000 years ago and hunter-gatherers settled to farm, they realized that, when left out, the grain mixtures they intended for breads fermented into a tasty liquid with a little buzz. Fermented grain became the foundation of a beer tradition that would spread throughout regions and become interpreted differently with various spices and herbs. It's still the foundation of beer today, though ours isn't so thick we have to sip it through a straw.