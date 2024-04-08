The 3-30-300 Rule Breweries Swear By When Storing Beer

Have you ever accidentally left a case of beer in your car during the summer? You may have opened it later to discover the flavor was changed, and your beer was flat. You just tasted the 3-30-300 rule in action. The 3-30-300 rule is a guideline used by breweries and other beer producers for storing beer at an optimal temperature. The natural components of beer are impacted by temperature and oxygenation. The different ranges of these factors can degrade beer, which means that its smell, flavor, and texture have been changed. Choosing a good beer is complicated enough; you can take away some of the stress by knowing the best ways to store your beer.

The 3-30-300 rule states that beer will degrade at the same rate when stored at 90 degrees Fahrenheit for three days, 72 degrees Fahrenheit (room temperature) for 30 days, or 38 degrees Fahrenheit for 300 days. A common misconception about beer is that when it goes from hot to colder environments, it impacts the beer more. However, this isn't completely true. The day range associated with each temperature is how long your beer will fare. The sudden temperature changes aren't going to cause an immediate change. The same flavor loss will happen in any environment, it might just take longer.