What 'Draught' Means On An Imported Beer Label

If you're drinking beers at a bar in America, draft is the term you'll commonly see to describe beer from a keg. Draught, however, is a label that tends to be found on imported beers, as the word is British English with the same meaning. This way of drinking can be traced back to European monks of the Middle Ages who would store extra beer in wooden barrels. This beer would be taken out of the cask by tap instead of using the usual community trough that monks would belly up to with straws. Draught (and draft) are derivatives of the Old English word dragan, meaning to pull or draw, which is exactly what those monks were doing.

In the beer world, the words draft and draught also indicate beers that have not been pasteurized. You may find a pasteurized beer labeled as draft-brewed with a draft taste, but beer taken from a keg is the real deal. Draft beer is served straight from a keg or cask, and the dispensing process typically involves carbonation and pressure control. But if you're asking how the word draught appears on bottles and cans if it is only supposed to label beer pulled from a keg, we got you.