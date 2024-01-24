How Many Cans Of Beer Are In A Half Or Full Keg

Have you ever taken a look at a keg purchased for a particularly spirited shindig and wondered how much beer you're actually getting? Is it too much or not enough? Would it have been smarter to just buy cans of beer in cases? While issues of value and proper quantity are subjective and depend on just how you like a party to go down, thankfully much of the info that quandaries such as these involve is standardized and straightforward.

A standard keg, often referred to as a half barrel, contains 15.5 gallons of beer. Therefore, a full keg holds a whopping 1,984 ounces of liquid gold. Now, since a serving of beer is typically 12 ounces, a full keg would accommodate approximately 165 cans. But what about those who prefer the trendy 16-ounce tall boys? Fear not, tall boy enthusiasts, for a full keg can still quench your thirst as it equals around 124 tall boys. Either way, it's a staggering amount that can turn any gathering into a memorable event.

For those hosting a more intimate kegger, the pony keg, also known as a quarter barrel, is a popular choice. Containing 7.75 gallons of beer or 992 ounces, what we would refer to as a half keg accommodates approximately 82 12-ounce cans. It's a perfect compromise for those who want a good amount of beer without committing to the enormity of a full keg.