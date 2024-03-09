The World's First-Ever Beer Recipe Has Been Around Since Ancient Times

Foodies have been enjoying beer since they first invented the language to talk about it. Ancient Egyptian brewers, who were known for their herbal wine, were making fortified beer around 2,575 B.C., but some historians speculate that beer might have been developed in different parts of the world by different peoples simultaneously. Still, while much of this dating is based on the educated compilation of known facts, concrete (or rather, clay) evidence was discovered from the Sumerians of ancient Mesopotamia. The oldest recorded recipe for beer-making is immortalized in a poem-slash-drinking song preserved in cuneiform on clay tablets from 1,800 B.C. called "Hymn to Ninkasi."

Ninkasi was the ancient Sumerian goddess of brewing, fertility, and the harvest. Researchers have identified chemical traces of ancient beer on the insides of clay jar fragments dating back to 3,500 B.C., long before the poem about her was recorded in clay. Historians have embarked on some major teamwork since the tablets were discovered. Miguel Civil, Professor of Sumerology at the University of Chicago, translated the poem, and the recipe was recreated by Fritz Maytag, founder of San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Company, which closed in 2023.

Archaeologists have recreated the ancient beer recipe from millennia-old archaeological findings and found the brew to be a dry, non-bitter, hard-cider-adjacent flavor with a 3.5% ABV — not dissimilar from contemporary beers. The ancient Mesopotamians would have drunk their beer from large jugs with drinking straws, and since hops had yet to be discovered, Sumerian beer was brewed to be enjoyed immediately after it was finished.