How Herbal Wine Was Made In Ancient Egypt

Modern foodies have ancient Egypt to thank for pie filling and sourdough. According to a groundbreaking archaeological dig in 2009, we also have them to thank for herbal wine. As published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers excavated the tomb of Scorpion I (one of the first rulers in Egyptian history) in Abydos, a region in Upper Egypt, and found about 700 jars that once contained herbal wine.

In ancient Egypt, wine was a luxury item, but it was so culturally significant that it was accessible to elite and common people alike. Egyptian herbal wine was so prized that it was even traded with other neighboring civilizations and offered to the goddess Hathor. The Egyptians established vineyards along the Nile River and cultivated a deep appreciation for wine, considering it an elixir with both physical and spiritual benefits. Winemaking was a well-established trade, and the ancient Egyptians revered the production of wine as an art form.

Beyond this (or perhaps, as an extension of it), physicians were using grape-based herbal wine to treat ailments; it was for medicinal purposes over recreational enjoyment. In ancient Egyptian winemaking, the grapes were harvested and crushed in tall, narrow clay jars called amphorae. The fruit was fermented via natural yeasts present on the grapes' skin, sweetened with honey, and the herbs were ostensibly added after fermentation but before the jar was sealed.