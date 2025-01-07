The Size Difference Between A Standard Pint And A Beer Flight

The best way to get to know a craft brewery is by ordering a flight of beer — a collection of small pours that allows customers to try a variety of styles. While it might look like these almost shot glass-sized servings amount to less than a full pint, 16 fluid ounces in the U.S., you might actually be getting more beer in a sampler tray. A typical flight consists of four to eight servings. Each serving is 3 to 5 ounces, depending on the brewery. So a customer who downed every drop of a flight could be consuming anywhere from 12 to 40 ounces.

It's actually somewhat unusual for a drinker to polish off an entire flight. The experience is meant to help acquaint an individual with the brewery's offerings, which could include everything from a light and crackery Pilsner to a pine-forward West Coast-style IPA to a roasty stout or even a tongue-tingling sour. A flight is not a vehicle to get people smashed in a short period of time, an etiquette mistake to avoid at any brewery. The whole point is to order a range of styles, drinking them from lightest to heaviest, since more robust offerings tend to carpet bomb the palate, and then commit to a full pint of whatever caught your fancy. There's bound to be at least one beer in the bunch that you'd prefer to pour down the drain rather than finish — it's completely fine to abandon a taster you don't like.

