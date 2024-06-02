The Etiquette Mistake To Avoid When Drinking A Beer Flight

When you order a beer flight to taste a variety of craft beers in one sitting, after the tray of glasses is placed onto your table, now is not the time to start chugging. Beer flights are intended to give guests a sample of different brews — not be used as a vehicle to get smashed quickly. Consider your assorted glasses of perfectly poured beers akin to a wine-tasting experience. You can compare flavors, aromas, and tastes of the different brews at a leisurely pace while taking notes on which beers suit your palate.

Don't be shy when talking to waitstaff about the kinds of beers that are offered with each flight. Some bars and restaurants will let you choose which beers make up your unique set of drinks, while other breweries set out to intentionally design curated tasting experiences for their customers. Try not to let preconceptions of certain types of beer color your tasting experience. It's good to come to beer tasting with an open mind. If the brewery or bar has selected the choice for you, look to sample the beers in the order they are presented — probably left to right. You may find your beers arranged in a continuum of light to dark, for example, so starting with the lightest beer and moving your tasting quest towards the darker pours is a standard tasting tactic.