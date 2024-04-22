An Expert Explains Why You Should Think Twice Before Mixing Beers

When whipping up cocktails, it's not unusual to use two kinds of spirits to complete the drink. An elderflower pear martini, for example, gets its signature flavor from a combination of vodka and St. Germain. Beer, however, is typically drank straight from the bottle rather than mixed together into a malted concoction, and for good reason. Before you let your curiosity run wild with combining beers, one expert advises taking caution.

Mixing beers together isn't a completely foreign concept — a black and tan cocktail relies on combining a light and dark beer together. However, assistant director of culinary operations and certified cicerone Lindsay Jo Whirley of Newfields knows there's more to just mixing beer than color. "Once you get into mixing beers, you are talking about combining varying carbonation levels and compromising the original integrity of the beer as it was intended to be enjoyed from the brewer. Though I don't consider myself a 'by the rules' person, I would say I am a purist when it comes to this," she states.

If you are indeed mixing beers, though, Whirley thinks you should be a little methodical about it. "Things to keep in mind for mixing are: flavor profile, alcohol content, and style of beer that you are mixing to begin with," she explains. Above all, she strongly believes your personal preferences are the most important thing when mixing. "My biggest piece of advice is 'do what tastes good to YOU.'"