How To Pack Snacks To Get You Through A Long Flight

You certainly don't need to be sitting in business class to enjoy good food on an airplane. Whether you put together a charcuterie board to bring onboard or stash your favorite snacks in a disposable bag, your next long-haul flight is about to get tastier. Similar to packing luggage, carefully planning plane bites in advance can have major pay-offs, as homemade recipes offer more satisfaction than snacks purchased quickly before boarding. That being said, we are not here to yuck anyone's yum, so if a stack of Pringles is what will help get you contentedly to your next destination, by all means you do you.

Advertisement

Similar to choosing shirts and pants to create a capsule of items that can be mixed and matched, you can do the same with the snacks you carry in your cabin bag. Consider ingredients that can be paired and eaten together and snacks that can be not only enjoyed on their own but also repurposed into meals. Crackers, jerky (vegan brands or standard meat), and cheese can be layered. Bake savory muffins, season homemade granola, and stack fancy sandwiches to look forward to. Make your own trail mix and arrange neat compilations of your favorite fresh and dried fruits. Or boil eggs and pop popcorn to flavor and carry in a bag.

You'll be preparing for many hours in one place, so anticipate some of the cravings you might have. From crunchy and salty, spicy or savory, or sweet and decadent, the right selection of ingredients will make this next flight more bearable.

Advertisement