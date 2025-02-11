How To Pack Snacks To Get You Through A Long Flight
You certainly don't need to be sitting in business class to enjoy good food on an airplane. Whether you put together a charcuterie board to bring onboard or stash your favorite snacks in a disposable bag, your next long-haul flight is about to get tastier. Similar to packing luggage, carefully planning plane bites in advance can have major pay-offs, as homemade recipes offer more satisfaction than snacks purchased quickly before boarding. That being said, we are not here to yuck anyone's yum, so if a stack of Pringles is what will help get you contentedly to your next destination, by all means you do you.
Similar to choosing shirts and pants to create a capsule of items that can be mixed and matched, you can do the same with the snacks you carry in your cabin bag. Consider ingredients that can be paired and eaten together and snacks that can be not only enjoyed on their own but also repurposed into meals. Crackers, jerky (vegan brands or standard meat), and cheese can be layered. Bake savory muffins, season homemade granola, and stack fancy sandwiches to look forward to. Make your own trail mix and arrange neat compilations of your favorite fresh and dried fruits. Or boil eggs and pop popcorn to flavor and carry in a bag.
You'll be preparing for many hours in one place, so anticipate some of the cravings you might have. From crunchy and salty, spicy or savory, or sweet and decadent, the right selection of ingredients will make this next flight more bearable.
Make the long haul enjoyable
Regardless of the snacks you prefer, the right containers can help keep foods mess-free. Those elaborate sectioned snack boxes you carried to your last picnic aren't just for the park. This multi-compartment option on Amazon has both secure lid and handle. Take a page out of your packing efforts and store ingredients in sealable baggies (these zippable freezer bags will do the trick) and board your next flight prepared to sit back, relax, and snack away contentedly. Don't forget to stash napkins or wet towels for cleaning up, too. Additionally, the snacks you choose should be able to survive time at room temperature without melting or turning into wilting disappointments. You could carry ice packs, but this adds the possibility of dampness in your pack. Do also consider the smells of your choices, as your favorite tuna salad sandwich may not be ideal to unwrap inside a crowded plane.
If you're travelling with children, snacks are extra essential. Make some breakfast and protein bars or put together a colorful cereal bar for little passengers traveling with you. Of course, a pack of Uncrustables can also be a kid-friendly plane treat. However, if you want to bring jam or nut butters to spread onto crackers, you'll need to make sure that the amount you bring is suited for TSA requirements. And finally, don't neglect your sweet tooth. Death by chocolate muffins or fleur de sel chocolate cookies kept intact in a Tupperware container can be the treat you need before the pilot announces the plane's descent. Your fellow passengers will be glancing over with envy if you pull one of those goodies out of your snack pack.