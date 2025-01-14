You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From No-Bake Fruity Pebble Bars
One of the sweetest things about making your own desserts is finding a recipe that's low in effort with a high return on taste. Cereal treat bars are an iconic staple of dessert tables near and far, and there's a lot you can do to make delectable snacks that are rich with nostalgia and flavor. Such a simple combination of gooey marshmallows and cereal means you can try many different cereal swaps for even tastier Rice Krispies treats for a batch of no-bake bars perfectly suited to your taste preferences.
Following in the lead of our recipe for jazzed-up Rice Krispies treats, all you need to do is mix 10 ounces of Fruity Pebbles Cereal (available on Amazon) with 4 tablespoons of melted butter and 6 cups of mini marshmallows. Take a bite and be transported back to carefree childhood days of Sunday morning cartoons and satisfying cereal.
The beauty of no-bake cereal treats is the simplicity and versatility of the desserts. From changing out the cereal — or even mixing up a few of your favorites — to experimenting with flavored marshmallows, you can fully customize these bars to your liking. Fruity Pebbles would taste great mixed with another similar fruit cereal like Froot Loops or even a cereal of a different flavor profile and texture like Golden Grahams. Consider also how your fruit-flavored treat bars might taste when mixed up with Dandies' Vanilla Flavored Mini Marshmallows (available on Amazon) or even Jet-Puffed's Fruity Fun Mini Marshmallows (available on Amazon).
More ideas for no-bake cereal bars
There are so many different ways to amp up your desserts including making rainbow cereal bar treats, which can be made even more visually appealing with the additions of Lucky Charms and Froot Loops cereals. You definitely don't have to stop there, though. Get creative with any cereal that fuels your nostalgia to make a decadent no-bake treat. In addition to the three ingredients of cereal, butter, and marshmallows, you can also consider other add-ins such as toppings, mix-ins, or dips.
The easiest way to dress up your cereal bars would be with a dip or drizzle of chocolate. Similarly, caramel and peanut butter sauce would be great, especially if you make your cereal bars with Reese's Puffs or a similar flavor. For those who enjoy warming spices, make Apple Jacks or Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal bars using maple marshmallows and throw a dash of cinnamon and ginger in the mix. These old-school treats can be as basic or as luxurious as you wish. Just keep the three basic ingredients in mind and remember to let everything cool off and set before cutting your treats up to enjoy.