You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From No-Bake Fruity Pebble Bars

One of the sweetest things about making your own desserts is finding a recipe that's low in effort with a high return on taste. Cereal treat bars are an iconic staple of dessert tables near and far, and there's a lot you can do to make delectable snacks that are rich with nostalgia and flavor. Such a simple combination of gooey marshmallows and cereal means you can try many different cereal swaps for even tastier Rice Krispies treats for a batch of no-bake bars perfectly suited to your taste preferences.

Advertisement

Following in the lead of our recipe for jazzed-up Rice Krispies treats, all you need to do is mix 10 ounces of Fruity Pebbles Cereal (available on Amazon) with 4 tablespoons of melted butter and 6 cups of mini marshmallows. Take a bite and be transported back to carefree childhood days of Sunday morning cartoons and satisfying cereal.

The beauty of no-bake cereal treats is the simplicity and versatility of the desserts. From changing out the cereal — or even mixing up a few of your favorites — to experimenting with flavored marshmallows, you can fully customize these bars to your liking. Fruity Pebbles would taste great mixed with another similar fruit cereal like Froot Loops or even a cereal of a different flavor profile and texture like Golden Grahams. Consider also how your fruit-flavored treat bars might taste when mixed up with Dandies' Vanilla Flavored Mini Marshmallows (available on Amazon) or even Jet-Puffed's Fruity Fun Mini Marshmallows (available on Amazon).

Advertisement