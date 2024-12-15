The Elaborate Snack The TSA Is Cool With Passengers Bringing On Their Flight

Standing in line waiting to go through security can prompt even the most seasoned traveler to take a quick survey of packed belongings. Thankfully, as easy as it is to forget that small bottle of water tucked into your carry-on, it is even easier to prepare a meal that can give any snack you might buy in the airport some serious competition. With a cute and tasty meal to look forward to, that flight you're stepping on — whether it is three or six hours in the sky — will feel a whole lot more manageable.

Though you may more readily equate pretty displays of meats and cheeses with wine night with friends and leisure picnics in the park, your airplane seat is just as good of a location to enjoy this simple decadence. We're here to encourage you to pack a charcuterie board for your next trip. Solid cheese and chocolates are food items approved by TSA, as are cookies, crackers, dried fruits, snack bars, and nuts. Hummus, honey, jams, and peanut butter are allowed in small amounts, no more than 3.4oz/100 ml, so you can fill smaller containers with the spreads of your choice for your intended seat-side creations. And with no liquids or items that could ruffle TSA feathers, you won't need to worry about setting off any detectors as you make your way to the departure gate.

