10 Unexpected Foods You Can Bring Through Airport Security
Whether it's for business or pleasure, traveling from state to state or to another country may hold many surprises, some more unpleasant than others. While going through airport security, certain items we bring along may get flagged and confiscated, and that's always an inconvenience. Thankfully, many solid foods are typically allowed on the plane. They include regular and creative sandwiches, candy, all chocolate brands, nuts, cereals, and all types of chips. That reasonable selection should be enough to keep us sustained through those long hours of flying.
While the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a final say over what we can and can't carry onboard, it has cleared certain food items that may not be so welcome elsewhere. Obviously, x-ray screening is inevitable, and foods that are in gel, aerosol, or liquid form should always comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule. This means you're allowed 3.4 ounces or less per item in a quart-sized, transparent, resealable bag, and only one bag per passenger.
Always keep in mind the following three rules about perishable foods: they must be declared, special instructions may apply on specific items, and many airlines and destinations may impose additional or even different guidelines. Therefore, checking with your ticket agent before travel is strongly advised. Now, let's round up some of the unexpected foods you're allowed to bring in your carry-on bag.
1. Live lobster
Lobster is a beloved protein and shellfish that may provide us with selenium and omega-3 fatty acids. Maine and Massachusetts, for instance, are particularly known for their flavorful lobsters, so bringing a few samples home to prepare and consume them at your convenience may not be that farfetched. Cruel as it may seem, though, this food is always bought and cooked live because as it deteriorates, it releases bacteria that is potentially toxic to the human body. Therefore, should you be carrying one or several lobsters, they must be kept alive for the duration of your trip, however long.
Thankfully, live lobsters are allowed by TSA, but they have to be kept in a clear, plastic, and spill-proof container. They will be carefully inspected, but normally as they'll be moving, chances are no foul play will be suspected, and you'll be left alone. However, do check with your airline for additional requirements. You must keep the ticket and gate agents in the loop and make sure your destination's customs allow bringing in live seafood. Otherwise, going through all that trouble would have been for nothing.
2. Fresh eggs
Why would anyone transport a food as fragile as eggs on a plane? Despite those sturdy cartons or plastic boxes, we barely manage to get them home in one piece from the grocery store as it is. Still, some farmers may choose to transport hatching eggs on their flight. Those traveling from areas or states that are known for their delicious farm-fresh eggs, especially from the Midwest, may not resist tucking a dozen of them in their carry-ons or checked luggage. Fresh eggs from pasture-raised chicken are considered better than store-bought because they likely contain less saturated fat and cholesterol, and higher amounts of vitamins and nutrients. They're also better for poaching, a cooking method that requires a certain finesse.
Even when carefully packaged, though, eggs may break during turbulence or a rough landing, and that is why carrying them onboard may be less risky than leaving them in your checked luggage. Wrapping the eggs individually in bubble wrap, tissue, or newspaper before placing them in a separate bag may also be necessary to avoid inspection of your entire carry-on and more delay. Chances are that carton will be opened by the TSA agent, even if that food is permitted.
3. Soup
Soup is one of the most comforting foods, especially when you're feeling cold or a little under the weather. Whether it be as plain as bone broth or as chunky and colorful as a bowl of noodles with bits of chicken and veggies, soup is absolutely allowed by TSA in your carry-on.
However, no matter its consistency, this item still falls under the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Therefore, as long as the amount is less than or equal to 3.4 ounces, it may be carried and consumed onboard. In case that soup is frozen and surrounded with ice or ice packs in a cooler, the ice itself has to stay entirely frozen while it's being screened. Even if the ice is only just starting to melt, chances are it will be thrown away, and your defrosted soup will no longer be safe for consumption when your plane lands hours later.
4. Tamales
The tamale is a very old recipe passed down from Mesoamerican cultures, which include the Aztecs, Toltecs, Olmecs, and Mayans. It consists of a corn-based dough filled with meat or beans and enveloped in corn husks or banana leaves.
This beloved dish is labor-intensive, as it requires drying, then soaking the husks, using masa harina as a filling base, pre-roasting your veggies, and pre-cooking your meat. Surely, it would be a shame for this labor of love to go to waste and end up being seized and thrown away by airport security (unless those officers would secretly keep them for themselves — understandably so).
Thankfully, TSA appreciates tamales and makes it clear on its website that this specific food is allowed in both carry-on and checked bags. Even better, tamales are very convenient for travel because they're easy to pack and keep and will likely not turn soggy. Sauces for dipping like mole or salsa verde, however, should be packed in a separate container measuring a maximum of 3.4 ounces.
5. Yogurt
Cultured milk products like yogurt, be it plain or flavored, are absolutely allowed on the plane. Your stomach will thank you for it, as this food is known for being high in vitamins, probiotics, and calcium, and may keep digestive problems at bay during your trip. It is considered liquid, though, so only an amount marked less than or equal to 3.4 ounces on that pack or pouch is permitted.
For your own health, yogurt has to be kept in a cooler bag during long layovers or flights, as it will likely spoil if left for more than two hours at room temperature. Also, research the places or connecting airlines that don't allow bringing in foods like fruit or dairy products. Depending on your destination, it's better to check with your travel agent beforehand. For example, the U.K. is very strict about traveling with dairy products packaged in countries outside the EU.
6. Salad dressing
Salads are colorful, crunchy, and healthy, and they provide us with many nutrients that may counter all those sugary and fatty snacks we typically consume during our travels — likely out of boredom or restlessness.
As fresh as they can be, salads also require various types of dressings to bring out all those flavors, be it a vinaigrette or honey mustard, sesame and soy, caper and anchovy, lemon mayo, or sweet chili. Fancy or complex dressings may not be easily found on a plane — at least not in economy class. You can either make them at home or buy them from certain stores. Fortunately, as long as it measures less than or equal to 3.4 ounces and it's kept in a separate container, bringing in your own salad dressing is allowed by TSA. The creamier dressings are likely to spoil faster, though. Therefore, keeping them in a small cooler bag is highly recommended.
7. Breast milk and baby formula
Traveling with infants or toddlers for long hours isn't easy or comfortable, especially when flying. Fortunately, for nutritional, medical, and soothing purposes, necessary items like breast milk, formula, liquid-filled teethers, and puréed and liquid baby foods are wholeheartedly allowed onboard your flight. Even better, they're actually exempt from the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Additionally, all cooling accessories, be they ice cubes, ice packs, or gel packs, are cleared for flying, whether your child is traveling with you or not.
Still, people carrying those food items are required to notify the TSA officer beforehand and will need to take them out of the carry-on during the screening process. That way, these items can be examined separately for any possible hidden prohibited items, such as explosives or drugs. To avoid unnecessary delay, make sure those containers and bottles are transparent or at least translucent so they won't be thrown out.
8. Pizza
Of all the comfort foods that are allowed a spot in your carry-on, it's such a relief that pizza, a universally beloved dish, has made the TSA list. This versatile Italian classic may not be as healthy as nuts, fresh fruits and veggies, or whole-grain snacks, but the carbs may help keep you satiated throughout those long flights.
Any popular and lesser-known type of pizza is allowed, be it a simple margarita or slices smothered with various toppings, like pepperoni, black olives, and copious amounts of cheese. In case your carried pizza is frozen and packaged with ice and in a cooling container, you'll have to make sure the ice doesn't start to turn to slush when you're going through the screening process. Otherwise, the ice may be thrown away, and you'll end up with a defrosted pizza that would need to be heated and consumed immediately after landing.
9. Whole bean, ground, and liquid coffee
Food and beverages are rather expensive (and sometimes terrible) in airports, so bringing your own may be more reasonable. Having your favorite coffee in a small tumbler around, for instance, is sure to keep you alert and warm in your travels. There's only so much liquid coffee you can carry, though, since the 3-1-1 rule still applies here.
Otherwise, ground and whole coffee beans are allowed as well. This is great news for tourists returning from world-renowned coffee hubs, like Colombia, Vietnam, or Brazil. Just make sure the coffee is properly packaged and/or vacuumed-sealed to protect its flavor, prolong its freshness, save space, and avoid explosion. That said, TSA will likely examine any coffee you travel with thoroughly for possible concealment of prohibited items. Indeed, cocaine has been found in coffee bags across airports in America because it's likely to mask the smell of drugs.
10. Fresh meat and seafood
As inconceivable as it may seem, it so happens that all travelers are permitted to take slabs of raw meat and various types of fresh seafood in both their carry-on and checked bags. Yes, that includes prime cuts, organs, tripe, and sashimi.
These highly perishable goods are likely to spoil and smell if not packaged properly with ice packs or dry ice in a high-quality cooler. Nevertheless, none of the ice must have melted, either partially or completely, when it's time to be scanned through TSA screening. Even a small amount of liquid at the bottom of the container may cause your goods to be confiscated and thrown out.
It's also important to note that the Federal Aviation Administration grants you a maximum of 5.5 pounds of dry ice to use for your meat, so long as the package itself isn't airtight and is clearly marked with the net quality of dry ice.