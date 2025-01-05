10 Unexpected Foods You Can Bring Through Airport Security

Whether it's for business or pleasure, traveling from state to state or to another country may hold many surprises, some more unpleasant than others. While going through airport security, certain items we bring along may get flagged and confiscated, and that's always an inconvenience. Thankfully, many solid foods are typically allowed on the plane. They include regular and creative sandwiches, candy, all chocolate brands, nuts, cereals, and all types of chips. That reasonable selection should be enough to keep us sustained through those long hours of flying.

While the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a final say over what we can and can't carry onboard, it has cleared certain food items that may not be so welcome elsewhere. Obviously, x-ray screening is inevitable, and foods that are in gel, aerosol, or liquid form should always comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule. This means you're allowed 3.4 ounces or less per item in a quart-sized, transparent, resealable bag, and only one bag per passenger.

Always keep in mind the following three rules about perishable foods: they must be declared, special instructions may apply on specific items, and many airlines and destinations may impose additional or even different guidelines. Therefore, checking with your ticket agent before travel is strongly advised. Now, let's round up some of the unexpected foods you're allowed to bring in your carry-on bag.

